A Furnace man caught driving at twice the speed limit in a 20mph zone in Carmarthenshire has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 14 October that Sonny Davies, of 2 Penycraig, was clocked by laser driving a Volkswagen Caddy at 40mph in the 20mph stretch of the A485 at Gwydddrug in Carmarthenshire on 19 March this year.
Magistrates fined the 24-year-old £150 and endorsed his driving record with six penalty points.
Davies must also pay prosecution costs of £130 as well as a surcharge of £60.
