Carmarthenshire County Council’s cabinet has approved Wales’s first Equestrian Access Strategy, setting out a long-term plan to improve equestrian access across the county.
The council said the strategy reflects its ambition to support the equestrian community, enhance rural connectivity and promote inclusive access to the countryside.
The 10 year plan will start with the establishment of an Equine User Group and Equine Maintenance Workforce which will shape the priorities.
The strategy has been developed through extensive engagement with equestrian businesses, clubs, individuals, and elected representatives and the council says it is a response to growing interest in equestrianism and recognises its economic, social, and wellbeing value.
Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Decarbonisation and Sustainability, said: “This Strategy sets out a clear direction for how we will work with the equestrian community to improve access in a realistic and sustainable way. It recognises the importance of horses in Carmarthenshire’s rural identity and the wider benefits equestrianism brings to our communities.”
A consultation into the strategy showed two-thirds of adult respondents said they often faced hazards while riding off and on the road.
The most popular option to overcome barriers to participation was more off-road access. A desire for more equestrian facilities, circular routes and easier to use gates was also expressed among other things.
A cabinet report said 16 per cent of Carmarthenshire’s population was estimated to have a connection with horse ownership and equestrianism, and that around 4.5 per cent of the population – just over 8,500 people – owned a horse.
It said fewer than 10 per cent of the county’s public rights of way network had equestrian access.
Jane Langley, joint owner of Westwood Equestrian Centre welcomed any move by Carmarthenshire to become a more “horse-friendly” council.
Equestrian-based spending in Carmarthenshire was estimated to exceed £46 million per year.
