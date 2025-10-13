A Choir has raises over £3,700 for Hywel Dda chemo units.
Cór Bytholwyrdd organised a concert and raised £3,730 for the Chemotherapy Day Units at Glangwili in Carmarthen and Bronglais Hospitals.
Cór Bytholwyrdd is a choir for choristers over 60 years old from the Lampeter area who formed in November 2019.
The concert took place on June 15th at Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter.
Rhiannon Lewis, Conductor for Cór Bytholwyrdd, said: “Along with competing at our local Eisteddfodau and at the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron (2022) and Pontypridd (2024), we enjoy supporting local events and charities and just coming together to sing and chat on a Tuesday evening.
“During our concert in June, we performed the Welsh contemporary oratorio, 'Myfi Yw'. For this event, we were joined by four young and successful soloists, each with a connection to the area - Aled Wyn Thomas, Efan Williams, Ellis Dafydd and Rhys Maelgwyn Evans.
“The event was sold out prior to the concert, and as well as the successful ticket sales, we were sponsored by local businesses and friends and also advertisers in the evening's programme.
“We chose to support the Chemotherapy Day Units at Bronglais and Glangwili Hospitals as these are our local hospitals. Also, at the time of preparing for this event, one of our choristers, Elfyn Davies, was receiving treatment at the Glangwili unit, some other choristers have also received treatment at one of these units in the past along with other family members and friends.
“We were very pleased that Elfyn was well enough to attend the concert and present the cheque on our behalf.
“The reaction at the concert was beyond our expectation. I would like to thank the members of the choir and Lois, our accompanist, for their support, enthusiasm and faithfulness. Cór Bytholwyrdd is full of very special people. On the choir's behalf, I would like to thank our families and friends for their continued support and encouragement.
“This event would not have been possible without the support. We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful and supportive area where caring for each other is still an important part of our lives. Diolch o galon.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Thank you to Cór Bytholwyrdd for supporting us during their concert. Your donation will make a huge difference to the Chemotherapy Day Units at Glangwili and Bronglais Hospitals.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
The aim of Hywel Dda Health Charities is to make a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, service users and staff across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
For more details about the NHS charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
