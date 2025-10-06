A Glannant man has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates after admitting a charge of failing to provide a sample of blood to police.
Dylan Savinelli, of 4 Nantcrymannau Estate, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.
The 36-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of failing to provide a sample of blood for analysis in Aberystwyth on 14 June.
Savinelli changed his plea to guilty ahead of a trial.
Savinelli was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 36 months and handed a fine of £162.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £200 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £65.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.