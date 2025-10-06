LEB Construction Ltd has officially completed the construction of, and moved into, its new base at Glanyrafon Industrial Estate.
The purpose-built premises have been designed to futureproof the business and includes a modern working environment for staff, meeting room space, a dedicated training area to support apprenticeships and skills development, a workshop to provide off-site fabrication capacity, extensive storage and yard facilities to streamline operations, and ample parking and access.
The building also incorporates a photovoltaic (PV) solar system, supporting LEB’s sustainability goals and paving the way for a future electric vehicle fleet.
Since purchasing the land in February 2021, the project has been delivered against the backdrop of significant cost pressures, particularly in steel and concrete. Despite these challenges, LEB Construction has successfully completed the development — a clear reflection of the company’s resilience and determination. The scheme also received support through the Welsh Government’s Property Development Grant (PDG).
Managing Director Luke Baker said: “This new home is a statement of our investment in the future of LEB Construction. We are proud to have delivered this project in such a challenging market, and I want to thank everyone who has contributed to making it a reality. It underlines our commitment to Aberystwyth and the wider region, providing a base that will allow us to continue growing sustainably, creating opportunities locally, and maintaining the high standards of quality and professionalism that our clients and partners have come to expect. We have come a long way since starting out in 2009, but our ambition for the future is greater than ever.”
LEB’s current order book reflects the scale and variety of work being delivered across the region. Major projects include the replacement and refurbishment of more than 500 windows at the National Library of Wales, a large conservation project at Ceredigion Museum, and the refurbishment of Plas Antaron for local charity HAHAV.
