Managing Director Luke Baker said: “This new home is a statement of our investment in the future of LEB Construction. We are proud to have delivered this project in such a challenging market, and I want to thank everyone who has contributed to making it a reality. It underlines our commitment to Aberystwyth and the wider region, providing a base that will allow us to continue growing sustainably, creating opportunities locally, and maintaining the high standards of quality and professionalism that our clients and partners have come to expect. We have come a long way since starting out in 2009, but our ambition for the future is greater than ever.”