A Goginan driver who had “deliberate disregard for the risk of danger to others by performing an obviously highly dangerous manoeuvre” has been handed a suspended jail sentence after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.
Adam Whitehouse, of Tan yr Ochor, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 19 March.
The court heard that the 50-year-old was driving a Ford Focus Zetec on the A485 at Pontarsais in Carmarthenshire on 30 September last year.
The court heard that Whitehouse “performed an obviously highly dangerous manoeuvre” that constituted dangerous driving.
Whitehouse, who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing, was handed an 18 week jail sentence suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, but the sentence was suspended as Whitehouse “is of previous clean character and this was a momentary lapse of judgement.”
Whitehouse was also disqualified from driving from two years and must take an extended driving test to get his licence back when the ban runs out.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.