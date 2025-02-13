A Harlech woman has been fined by magistrates after admitting stealing from two shops in Pwllheli.
Kim Taylor, of 167 Glan Gors, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 30 January.
The 62-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £127.99 from B&M in Pwllheli on 18 July last year.
She also admitted stealing £79.75 worth of items from the Asda store in Pwllheli on the same day.
Magistrates fined Taylor £80.
She must also pay £85 costs.
No compensation was ordered as the items were recovered.