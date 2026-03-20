At Swansea Crown Court on March 10, before His Honour Judge Thomas KC, defendants Stacey May June Edwards, Peter John Edwards, Sian Eleri Thomas, and David Malcolm James Thomas, all of Sea Breeze, Mynyddygarreg, Kidwelly, pleaded guilty to offences under the Breeding of Dogs (Wales) Regulations 2014.
The Court imposed:
- Confiscation Orders totalling £129,873.41 under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) across the four defendants
- £8,000 in costs
- £2,000 fine to each defendant
The investigation began in April 2021 when Carmarthenshire County Council’s Animal Health team received an email from Peter Edwards requesting information about applying for a dog‑breeding licence. Despite being provided with the full licensing information pack, and submitting a partial application in February 2022, the applicants withdrew their interest later that year.
In March 2024, the Council received a complaint that puppies were being advertised for sale without the required licence. Following this, officers contacted advertising platforms and issued data requests to confirm the scale of activity.
Analysis of the advertising records from Pets4Homes, Freeads, and Gumtree revealed multiple puppy litters being advertised by members of the household.
PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act) correspondence from the defendants confirmed that up to 25 dogs were kept at the property, between 16 and 19 of which were female.
Some defendants claimed joint ownership of the dogs, while others sought to minimise their involvement.
Council officers found numerous puppy advertisements posted between July 2020 and April 2025, demonstrating an extensive pattern of unlicensed breeding activity.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member - Climate Change, Decarbonisation and Sustainability, Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, said: “This case demonstrates the Council’s firm stance against unlicensed and illegal dog breeding. These regulations are in place to protect animal welfare and ensure that breeding activities are subject to proper oversight. The scale of activity uncovered at this property was entirely unacceptable, and we welcome the Court’s decision to issue significant confiscation orders under POCA.
“We urge anyone with concerns about illegal dog breeding to report it to us. Our Animal Health officers will continue to investigate thoroughly and take action against those who disregard the law.”
Residents are reminded that anyone involved in breeding and selling dogs must comply with licensing regulations designed to protect the welfare of animals and consumers alike.
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