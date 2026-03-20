Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member - Climate Change, Decarbonisation and Sustainability, Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, said: “This case demonstrates the Council’s firm stance against unlicensed and illegal dog breeding. These regulations are in place to protect animal welfare and ensure that breeding activities are subject to proper oversight. The scale of activity uncovered at this property was entirely unacceptable, and we welcome the Court’s decision to issue significant confiscation orders under POCA.