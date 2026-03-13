A Machynlleth man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court to plead guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
John Langdon, of 6 Brickfield Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 13 March.
The 63-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child in Machynlleth between 8 and 12 March this year.
Langdon also pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to cause a child to look at an image of a person engaging in a sexual activity over the same dates.
Langdon is due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 27 March.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that sentencing date.
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