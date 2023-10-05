A CWMANN man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with possession of an indecent image of a child as well as four breaches of a sexual harm prevention order, and failing to comply with the sex offenders register.
Ethan Rich, of Neuadd Fach, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 6 October.
The 24-year-old is charged with possession of a Category A indecent image of a child in Cwmann on 5 October, and failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register by failing to register an address.
Rich is also charged with four breaches of a sexual harm prevention order - two of having an unregistered mobile phone, one of using a social media account not in his name, and one of communicating with a girl under the age of 16 between 1 and 6 October.
Rich will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on 6 November an was remanded in custody until that date.