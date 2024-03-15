An Aberystwyth man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with supplying class A drugs in the town.
Nicholas Walker, of Brynllan, Caradoc Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 March.
The 62-year-oild is charged with being concerned in the supply of both heroin and cocaine in Aberystwyth between 16 December 2023 and 12 March this year.
He is also charged with possession with intent to supply 14.92 grams of diamorphine and 26.26 grams of cocaine in Aberystwyth on 12 March.
Walker is next due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 12 April.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.