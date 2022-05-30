Indecent images accused in court

A TREGARON man has appeared in court charged with making more than a thousand indecent images of children.

Michael Bromwell, of Treflys, Station Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 1 June.

The 57-year-old is charged with making 1,104 indecent photographs of a child, including 12 images of the most serious Category A, 42 of Category B as well as 1,052 images of Category C.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred between March 2016 and May last year in Tregaron.

No pleas were entered by Bromwell at the hearing.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction in the case, and Bromwell is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 29 June.