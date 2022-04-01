Indecent images of children plea

AN ABERYSTWYTH man will be sentenced at Crown Court later this month after appearing in court to admit the possession to distribute of hundreds of indecent images of children.

Martin Wood, of 26 Dan-y-Coed, Penglais appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on Wednesday, 30 March.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing to distribute a total of 796 indecent images of children between October 2013 and March 2021.

The cache of images included 261 of the most serious Category A, as well as 244 of Category B and 291 of Category C.

The offences occurred in Aberystwyth.

Wood will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 20 April.