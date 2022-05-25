Jail and fine for Morrison’s theft
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Friday 3rd June 2022 2:00 pm
Share
Morrisons (Cambrian News )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A MAN has been jailed, and a woman fined, after jointly admitting stealing from Morrison’s supermarket in Aberystwyth.
Danny Smith, of 13 Corporation Street, Aberystywth, and Sian Jones, of Room 4, Jasper House, Great Darkgate Street, Aberystwyth, both pleaded guilty to stealing various goods to the value of £30.40 from Aberystwyth’s Morrison’s store on 30 December last year when they appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
Smith, 31, is a serving prisoner and was sentenced to four weeks in jail to run concurrently with his current sentence.
Jones, 27, was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs.
Each must pay compensation to Morrison’s of £15.20.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |