Jail and fine for Morrison’s theft

A MAN has been jailed, and a woman fined, after jointly admitting stealing from Morrison’s supermarket in Aberystwyth.

Danny Smith, of 13 Corporation Street, Aberystywth, and Sian Jones, of Room 4, Jasper House, Great Darkgate Street, Aberystwyth, both pleaded guilty to stealing various goods to the value of £30.40 from Aberystwyth’s Morrison’s store on 30 December last year when they appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.

Smith, 31, is a serving prisoner and was sentenced to four weeks in jail to run concurrently with his current sentence.

Jones, 27, was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs.