Jail for man who threatened police officers

By Cambrian News reporter  
Friday 21st October 2022 5:00 am
Aberystwyth Justice Centre
(Cambrian News )

An Aberystwyth man has been jailed for eight weeks after admitting using threatening behaviour towards two police officers.

David Lloyd, of 49 North Parade, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last month.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Pc Dave Jones and PC Caity Rees in Aberystwyth on 26 July.

Lloyd was jailed for eight weeks by magistrates.

