AN ABERYSTWYTH man who “wasted the time” of emergency services at the expense of those “in genuine need of help” by repeatedly ringing 999 when there was not an emergency has been jailed for 14 weeks by magistrates.
Michael Brown, of The Wallich, Ty Nesaf, Queen’s Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 June.
The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order by contacting the emergency services when there was not a genuine emergency at Talsarn on 30 May and 12 June.
Brown was prohibited from such behaviour by an order imposed by Aberystwyth magistrates on 22 September last year.
Sentencing Brown to 14 weeks in jail, magistrates said he has “a flagrant disregard for court orders”, and was a “repeat offender of the same offences showing complete disregard for wasting the time of the emergency services and taking their assistance away from those in genuine need of their help.”