An activist from Tanygroes has appeared in court charged with conspiring to disrupt Heathrow Airport earlier this year.
Hannah Schafer, of Tyllwyd Lodge, was initially held in custody by Westminster magistrates back in July after being arrested with nine other Just Stop Oil activists at Heathrow Airport on 24 July.
The 61-year-old denied a charge of interfering with the use or operation of key national infrastructure between 1 and 24 July at the hearing in Westminster.
Schafer appeared again before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 October.
She was remanded on conditional bail until her next appearance, set to be a pre-trial review before Isleworth Crown Court on 9 January.
Bail conditions include not partaking in any Just Stop Oil activities.
The action was part of Just Stop Oil demands that the UK government works with other countries to establish a fossil fuel treaty to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.
A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Continued burning of oil, gas and coal, as we pass irreversible tipping points that threaten to spin our climate out of control in a rapidly accelerating way, is jeopardising the stability on which our entire society depends.”