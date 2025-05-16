A Porthmadog man accused of using threatening behaviour and damaging property at Aberystwyth police station will stand trial next month.
Llywelyn Rhys, of Fferm Penamser, was due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for trial on 15 May, but magistrates adjourned the case until next month.
The 50-year-old had pleaded not guilty at a hearing in April to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour at Alexandra Road in Aberystwyth on 23 February.
Rhys is also charged with damaging a custody blanket at Aberystwyth police station on the same day.
Rhys is now due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 June.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing date.