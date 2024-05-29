A Lampeter man accused of twice assaulting a woman has been given conditional bail after a period in custody.
Gary Evans, of 34 Maes y Deri, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 36-year-old pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing in Haverfordwest to assaulting Melissa Virgo between 1 October and 30 November last year in Lampeter, as well as again on 11 May.
Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court remanded Evans in custody at that hearing, but Aberystwyth magistrates remanded Evans on conditional bail ahead of a planned trial.
Evans will be subject to a curfew and will be electronically monitored during his bail period.
Evans is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.