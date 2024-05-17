A Lampeter man has been banned from the road by 17 months by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug driving.
Liam Woodcraft, of 7 Gwel y Creuddyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 May.
The court heard that the 42-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Volkswagen Jetta on the A482 at Cwmann on 9 March this year.
Laboratory tests showed that Woodcraft had cannabis and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Woodcraft from driving for 17 months.
He was also handed a 12 month community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.