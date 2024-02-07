A LAMPETER woman who drove uninsured on a provisional licence without displaying L plates has been banned from the road by magistrates for six months.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 31 January that Carrie Ann Rogers, of 10 Parc y Felin was caught driving a Ford Fiesta without L plates while only holding a provisional licence on the A482 at Creuddyn Bridge on 3 May last year.
No insurance was in force on the vehicle, the court heard.
The 37-year-old was handed eight penalty points and disqualified from driving for six months for “repeat offending”.
Rogers was also handed a fine of £660.
She must also pay £90 costs and a £264 surcharge.