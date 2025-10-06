A new guide has been launched to help tackle the growing threat of domestic abusers using technology against older people.
Developed by Aberystwyth University researchers, Dyfed-Powys Police, and Parental Education Growth Support (PEGS), the resource for staff on the frontline highlights the growing threat of the use of new technology to abuse over 60-year-olds.
Evidence shows that perpetrators are increasingly using digital technology to threaten, stalk, or harass - one in three women have experienced abuse on social media or other online platforms at some point in their lives.
Meanwhile, evidence gathered by PEGS shows that 14 per cent of the older parents they supported had experienced digital abuse from children or grandchildren.
The new guide includes advice on practical ways to prevent technology abuse, such as how to prevent stalking via mobile phone tracking, secure access to bank accounts and lock smart devices.
Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, the new toolkit draws on police data, victim insights, and real-life case studies to show how perpetrators misuse everyday technologies to monitor, control, exploit and intimidate older victims.
Rebecca Zerk, co-lead of the Dewis Choice project at Aberystwyth University said: “As more services shift online, increasing numbers of older people rely on family members or caregivers to manage digital tasks on their behalf.
“Without direct control over their online accounts, older adults can be at heightened risk of exploitation by the people closest to them.
“This dependency can leave older people at increased risk of financial abuse, fraud, identify theft, and coercion.
“Additionally, limited exposure to technology, lower confidence in navigating digital tools, and unfamiliarity with online risks can expose older adults to risks such as scams, fraud, and technology-facilitated abuse.
“Frontline staff and practitioners and the criminal justice system are increasingly aware of the role of technology in facilitating domestic abuse.
“However, the nature and impact of technology-facilitated abuse on older victims remains under-explored.
“This guide aims to address this gap and brings together knowledge, insights, and data from our partners.”
Recent Dyfed-Powys Police data shows that between May 2024 and April 2025, over 950 domestic abuse-related crimes involved older victims.
More than 10 per cent of these cases were linked to technology.
Allan Rush from Dyfed Powys Police added: “Technology-enabled abuse poses a growing threat to older people who may be less familiar with digital tools, making them vulnerable to manipulation.
“From online scams and phishing attacks to remote surveillance and financial exploitation, perpetrators can use smartphones, social media, and smart home devices to control, deceive, or isolate older individuals.
“The digital divide often leaves older people without the skills or support to recognise or report abuse.
“One challenge for Police and frontline professionals is keeping up to date with this rapidly evolving technology and how its misuse could lead to the abuse of those in need of safeguarding.
“This guide will be a valuable resource for practitioners who may not be tech specialists by equipping them with the knowledge and tools to identify, respond to, and prevent digital forms of abuse.”
