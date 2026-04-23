Lampeter-based heating installer, Daniel Davies, has been announced as the top heating installer in Wales by judges from the industry-leading Heating Installer Awards 2026.
He retains the title for the third year running and specialises in fitting high-performance renewable heating systems in homes across the region.
As a result of this specialism, Daniel is also one of only six UK-based installers to have been shortlisted for Best Renewables Installer at the same awards.
Daniel’s entry, which beat off his competition to win the Welsh title, featured his work on a 200 year old stone farmhouse, which had been abandoned for nearly a century. With a blank piece of paper as there was no previous pipework in the home at all, Daniel installed a system that focused on performance, reliability, and long-term durability.
Daniel said: “This was a fairly unique job for me; usually there’s an old layout, pipes and radiators that I’d need to upgrade, but not this time – it was a completely blank building. Every decision had to come from first principles, and it was so satisfying to see the whole system run smoothly when I’d finished.”
His shortlisted entry for Best Renewables Installer was very different, detailing his work on a three-bedroom bungalow, where he fitted a heat pump and heating system that was efficient, quiet, reliable, and consistently comfortable.
Daniel added: “The customer told me she feels warmer now than she ever did with the old boiler - exactly the outcome I aim for. This project stands out because it combined detailed engineering and careful product selection combined to show what a properly designed heat pump system can achieve.”
You can help Daniel to be crowned the National 2026 Heating Installer Awards winner and the Best Renewables Installer by visiting the Heating Installer Awards website and casting your vote.
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