A Lampeter man has been handed a community order by magistrates for assaulting another man in Lampeter.
Craig Woodward, of 15 High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 13 March.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on 26 February to the assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Richard Regan in Lampeter on 5 June last year.
Magistrates handed Woodward a 12 month community order to include 50 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
Woodward was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation to the victim.
Woodward must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.