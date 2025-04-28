A man who assaulted a police officer and urinated in a police car after being arrested for being drunk and disorderly in Aberystwyth has been fined by magistrates.
Bruce Biggar, of 21 Park View, Bromborough, Merseyside, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth on 31 October last year.
He also pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Herbert on Bridge Street in Aberystwyth on the same day, and also admitted damaging the rear cage of a police car by urinating.
Magistrates fined Biggar a total of £660.
He must also pay compensation of £156, costs of £85 and a £264 victim fund surcharge.