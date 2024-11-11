A Lampeter man has been given a conditional discharge by magistrates for using threatening behaviour in Aberystwyth.
Barry Griffiths, of 41 Bryn yr Eglwys, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 November.
The 40-year-old had initially denied using threatening behaviour towards Daniel Weston on Penglais Hill on 1 June this year but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Magistrates handed Griffiths a 12 month conditional discharge.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.