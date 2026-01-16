A Lampeter woman has been fined by magistrates for using threatening behaviour.
Rose Julia Dukelow, of Flat 5, 5 College Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour on Teifi Terrace in Lampeter on 17 July last year.
Magistrates handed Dukelow a fine of £100.
She must also pay court costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £40.
