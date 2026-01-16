A Lampeter man who assaulted a woman and damaged a wall has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Rhun Edwards, of 9 Kingsmead, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in December to assaulting Abbie Wallis in Llanrhystud on 29 April last year.
Edwards also admitted damaging a wall in Aberystwyth on 26 March last year.
Magistrates handed Edwards a community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Edwards was ordered to pay £300 compensation and was made the subject of a two year restraining order.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.
