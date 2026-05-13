A Llan Ffestiniog man will be sentenced later this month after admitting a charge of using threatening behaviour.

Kenny Jones, of Manod House, Lle’r Farchnad, had previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour towards a woman in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 21 November last year.

Jones changed his plea to guilty at a hearing at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 May.

He is due to be sentenced for the offence at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 21 May and was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.