A Gwynedd man has appeared in court charged with rape and sexual assault.
Joel Hookings, of Bwthyn Cof, Lon Cae Glas, Edern, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 May.
The 20-year-old is charged with the rape and sexual assault of a woman between 1 July 2023 and 10 April 2024.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Hookings is next due to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 8 June.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.
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