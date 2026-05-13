A Gwynedd man has appeared in court charged with rape and sexual assault.

Joel Hookings, of Bwthyn Cof, Lon Cae Glas, Edern, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 May.

The 20-year-old is charged with the rape and sexual assault of a woman between 1 July 2023 and 10 April 2024.

No pleas were entered at the hearing.

Hookings is next due to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 8 June.

He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.