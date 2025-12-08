A 39-year-old Gwynedd man has been jailed for a series of offences against a female victim.
Jamie Andrew Cowell, of High Street, Bangor appeared for sentencing at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday, 5 December.
Cowell had previously admitted to charges of assault, criminal damage, and breaching the terms of a restraining order.
The offences in question occurred at a residential address in Anglesey in the early hours of 8 November, 2025.
Officers attended the scene following reports of a disturbance at the property and found the female victim inside with facial injuries and significant bleeding.
She also told officers that she was in fear for her life after Cowell’s violent attack and the threats he had made towards her.
Cowell was arrested and subsequently charged for the assault, during which he also damaged a television, furniture, and a mirror.
He was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the offences and made the subject of a 20-year Domestic Abuse Protection Order (DAPO).
The DAPO prohibits Cowell from contacting the victim by any means for its duration.
Commenting on the case, Detective Inspector Trystan Davies praised the victim, and said this “was a shocking and distressing incident”.
He said: “This was a shocking and distressing incident in which a woman was violently assaulted inside her own home.
“No one should ever feel unsafe in their home, especially at the hands of someone who chooses to use violence and fear.
“We commend the victim for her courage in coming forward and working with investigating officers.
“We remain fully committed to protecting victims of domestic abuse and bringing perpetrators to justice.
“Anyone experiencing abuse, or concerned for the welfare of someone else, is urged to contact us – we will listen, we will support you and we will act.”
