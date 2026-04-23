Visitors to Glaslyn Ospreys can see a stunning new addition to the side of the John Parry Hide.
The beautifully crafted life-sized silhouette of an Osprey in flight carrying a fish has been commissioned and donated by a kind supporter who wishes to remain anonymous.
The metal artwork was hand drawn and manufactured from a photo of an osprey by Ravens' Way Metalworks, designer-makers of unique, sustainable metalwork based near Caernarfon.
The company has generously donated 50 per cent of the cost of the order to support Glaslyn Ospreys.
Jo and Nick of Ravens' Way visited Pont Croesor recently to see the metalwork in place and posed for a picture of it with Visitor Centre Manager, Heather Corfield.
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