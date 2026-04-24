Gwynedd business owner Kath Keir got a nice surprise when social media trainspotting star Francis Bourgeois popped in for a brew.
Kath Keir, owner of Tyddyn Mawr Tea Room in Garndolbenmaen, posted a picture of herself and Francis on the Tyddyn Facebook page, saying: “Lovely to have trainspotting social media star Francis Bourgeois and his lovely girlfriend Amy in for tea and cake.”
They visited on 17 April.
Speaking to the Cambrian News, Kath said: “He called in with his girlfriend, Amy.
“They were waiting to see a train on its return journey and googled somewhere to go for cream tea in the area while they were waiting.
“My high ratings popped up so they came up!
“We had a good chat. They were lovely.”
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