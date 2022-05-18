Llanafan teenager jailed for 10 weeks

Molly Meyler-Williams, now of no fixed abode, was handed a 24 week jail term suspended for 18 months by magistrates on 13 April this year for charges which included using violence to secure entry to a premises in Llanafan on 11 April; a theft from a shop in Aberystwyth in December last year, a theft from an Aberystwyth shop in January this year and a theft from another Aberystwyth shop in September last year; two assaults on police officers in Lampeter in January this year; a separate assault on a police officer in Aberystwyth; one attempted theft in December last year and criminal damage to a police vehicle.