A Llanarth learner driver caught speeding at 92mph in Carmarthenshire has been banned for six months.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 21 June that Timothy Aeron Concar, of 30 Bron Llethi, was clocked by police laser driving an Audi A4 on the 70mph limit A48 at Pensarn on 1 November last year.
Checks showed that the 36-year-old only held a provisional licence and was not displaying L plates.
Magistrates handed Concar six penalty points on his licence and disqualified him from driving for six months under the totting up procedure due to “repeat offending”.
Concar was also handed a fine of £440.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £90 as well as a £176 surcharge.