A Llanarth man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with raping a woman.
Luke Brown, of River Perch, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 August.
The 43-year-old is charged with the rape of a woman in Llanarth on 19 August.
Brown is also charged with using threatening racially aggravated behaviour in Llanarth – also on 19 August - as well as another two charges of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour, both in Llanarth and at Aberystwyth police station on the same day.
Brown is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 20 September for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.