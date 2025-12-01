A Llanbadarn Fawr man has appeared in court to plead guilty to using threatening behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon.
Peter Horner, of 6 Padarn Terrace, Heol y Bont, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 November.
The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour on Pwllhobi Terrace in Llanbadarn Fawr on 26 April this year.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a fishing gaff hook on Pwllhobi Terrace on the same day.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Horner is due to be sentenced for the offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 December.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that sentencing date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.