A Llanbadarn Fawr mas has appeared in court charged with the assault and intentional strangulation of a woman in Penparcau.
John Wilkins, of 55 Brynrheidol, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
The 37-year-old is accused of the intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Corrine Burkes at an address in Penparcau on 27 April.
Wilkins pleaded guilty at the hearing to a separate charge of cannabis possession at his home address in Llanbadarn, also on 29 April.
Wilkins is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 28 May for a plea and trial preparation hearing on the strangulation and assault charges.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.