A Llanbedrog man who twice breached a domestic abuse protection order has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.
Stephen Doyle, of Flat C, Hafryn, Pig Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 14 July.
The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a domestic abuse protection order made by Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
Doyle breached the order in Pwllheli on 26 June and in Aberdaron on 13 July, the court heard, with the second offence occurring while he was on bail for the first.
Magistrates, who said Doyle has a “total disregard for court orders, sentenced him to a total of 26 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months.
Doyle must also pay £100 costs.
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