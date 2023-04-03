A Llanbrynmair man has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug driving.
Jack Powell, of 13 Glanclegyr, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 28 March.
The court heard that the 36-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving am Audi A3 on the A478 at Kilgetty in Pembrokeshire on 9 November last year.
Blood tests showed that Powell had cannabis in his system, exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Powell from driving for 36 months.
Powell was also fined £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.