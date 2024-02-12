A Llanddewi Brefi woman has appeared in court charged with assaulting two women in an Aberystwyth nightclub.
Holly Davies, of London House, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 February.
The 20-year-old had been due to stand trial on charges of assaulting Lowri Morris and Cerys Roberts and causing actual bodily harm inside Pier Pressure nightclub on Aberystwyth Royal Pier on 12 February.
She is also charged with assaulting Cerys Roberts on Pier Street.
The case was adjourned by magistrates due to insufficient court time.
Davies is next due to appear for trial on 28 March and was remanded on conditional bail until that date.