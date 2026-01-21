A Llandinam man who overtook a car while coming “very close” to an oncoming cyclist has been fined by magistrates after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 20 January that Daniel Titley, of 2 Llandinam Hall Bungalows, was driving on the A489 at Caersws on 17 July last year when he “overtook a vehicle and in doing so travelled very close to an oncoming cyclist.”
The incident was caught on video cam footage from the cyclist.
Titley had entered no plea to the charge but was found guilty at the hearing in his absence.
Titley was fined £440 and handed five penalty points.
He must also pay £130 costs and a £176 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.