A Llanrhystud 19-year-old has been fined by magistrates after admitting a careless driving charge.
Daniel Davies, of 31 Pentre Isaf, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention on the A487 at Aberaeron on 26 November last year.
Magistrates handed Davies a fine of £80 and handed him five penalty points.
He must also pay court costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.