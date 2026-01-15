A Llanfair Clydogau man has been fined by magistrates after admitting a charge of driving without due care and attention.
James Alexander Sharp, of Gwarffynnon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The 54-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to driving without due care and attention on Neuadd-Lwyd Road in Ciliau Aeron on 29 May last year.
Magistrates fined Sharp £246 and handed him three penalty points.
Sharp must also pay £85 costs and a £98 surcharge.
