A Llandre man has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug driving.
Cameron Bulman, of Coedfa, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 March.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Vivaro van on the A487 at Bow Street on 17 September last year.
Tests showed that Bulman had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Bulman from driving for 12 months and fined him £184.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £74.