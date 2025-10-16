A Llanybydder man has been found not guilty following a trial on charges of assault and using violence to enter a premises.
Steven Williams, of 2 Troed y Bryn, appeared for trial before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.
The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of assaulting a woman in Llandeilo on 8 February this year.
He also denied using violence to secure entry to premises on the same day.
He was found not guilty of both charges at the trial hearing.
