A Llandysul man sent messages to a woman threatening to “kill her” and “rip her face” while also threatening to take his own life.
Nigel Nobes, of 2 Council Bungalows, Wind Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to harassing Noelle O’Connor between 23 August and 3 November 2024 by “repeatedly contacting her after clear requests to leave her alone, through texts, voicemails, using alternative numbers and names to get around her blocking you.”
The messages included threats of suicide and abuse towards her, the court heard.
Nobes also admitted sending another message on 3 November 2024 “including to kill her and rip her face”.
Nobes is due to be sentenced on 4 June.