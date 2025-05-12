Amended plans for a scheme to build three affordable homes in Ceredigion, to “align with the aesthetic and style established” from a previous development have been approved.
Late last year, Teifi Valley Developments Ltd, in an outline application submitted to Ceredigion County Council, was given permission to build the affordable homes at Ardwyn, Croeslan.
A supporting statement said Teifi Valley Developments Ltd had – to date – built 14 affordable homes, adding it had “hopefully proven that they are not against building quality affordable homes, and also that they do in fact build out their sites, rather than land-bank these for the future”.
“The intention is, if this application is successful, to build out this site in Croeslan, thus utilising all the land owned in this location, which will also have significant planning benefit in tidying up the locality as well as providing up to three more affordable homes for the community and Ceredigion alike.
“Following which TVD intend to move forwards with a larger site of 15 dwelling units which they have acquired in Henllan, near Llandysul, and which benefits from full planning consent for 13 speculative units and two more affordable homes.”
Since that application was granted in October, the applicants have sought amendments to the scheme.
An officer report recommending approval said: “The site is currently vacant and has been cleared and is associated with the site to the east which has been recently developed to include four dwellings (two open market and two affordable dwellings).”
It said the amendments related to aspects of design, layout, and scale, adding: “The design of the three new dwellings is intended to align with the aesthetic and style established in the earlier phases of the development. All three dwellings have been designed identically, ensuring a uniform appearance across the development.”
The amendments were conditionally approved.