A Llandysul man who sent ‘persistent’ messages to a woman threatening to “kill her” and “rip her face” while also threatening to take his own life has been handed a suspended 12 week jail sentence by magistrates.
Nigel Nobes, of 2 Council Bungalows, Wind Street, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May to harassing Noelle O’Connor between 23 August and 3 November 2024 by “repeatedly contacting her after clear requests to leave her alone, through texts, voicemails, using alternative numbers and names to get around her blocking you.”
The messages included threats of suicide and abuse towards her, the court heard.
Nobes also admitted sending another message on 3 November 2024 “including to kill her and rip her face”.
Magistrates handed Nobes a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said that the offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Nobes “has a flagrant disregard for people and their property” and the incidents were a “prolonged and persistent hate crime” that had a “serious effect on the victim.”
Magistrates suspended the sentence because Nobes was a single parent and said probation “indicated a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Nobes was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
He was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation to the victim and was also made the subject of a five year restraining order to not approach or communicate with the victim by any means.
Nobes must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £154 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services.
