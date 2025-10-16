A man will stand trial next year after appearing in court to plead not guilty to charges of assaulting four men at a Llanfarian caravan park.
Michael Dainty, of 15 Oakfield Avenue, Warsop, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.
The 39-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting David Hawksworth at Morfa Bychan Caravan Park in Llanfarian on 23 August this year.
He also denied charges of assaulting Robert Guichard, Gareth Rees and Michael Barnsley at the caravan park on the same day.
Magistrates adjourned the case and Dainty is now due to stand trial on the four charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 January 2026.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.